STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

26/11: Ratan Tata calls for unity, act of sensitivity to continue in future

'What is more memorable is the way Mumbai people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism,' he said.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ratan Tata (File photo | Reuters)

Ratan Tata (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday called for "unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity" that Mumbai showed in response to the terror attack 12 years ago, to continue in the future.

In a social media post, the chairman emeritus of the Tata group said, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten." But, he said, what is more memorable is the way Mumbai people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism.

"Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy but what we must applaud is the unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish," Tata said.

Hopefully, it will continue to shine in the years ahead, he added. Echoing similar sentiments, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Mumbaikars won't forget the night of the #2611Attack when the air was filled with uncertainty and insecurity.

I remember feeling as if the city and the country were being invaded. " Quoting a remark by South African leader late Nelson Mandela -- "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear. But the triumph over it" -- Mahindra added, "But by the end of that week, we brought to life this quote by Mandela. Mumbai and India did triumph."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratan Tata Terror attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp