STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FC Kohli, founder of TCS and father of India's IT industry passes away at 96

Popularly known as FC Kohli, the industrialist was considered to be the father of the country's software industry and had pioneered India’s 'Technology Revolution'.

Published: 26th November 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

TCS' first CEO FC Kohli

TCS' first CEO FC Kohli (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Padma Bhushan awardee, Faqir Chand Kohli, who was the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, has passed away after reportedly suffering from a heart attack. He was 96.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) trade association, where Kohli served as president between 1995-96, took to Twitter to express its condolences on Kohli's demise.

"A true visionary and the father of the Indian software industry - Shri FC Kohli will always be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the sector and remarkable leadership at NASSCOM. Our condolences to his family," the tweet read.

Popularly known as FC Kohli, the industrialist was born in Peshawar on March 19, 1924 and completed his primary and college-level education in Pakistan.

Later he went to Queen's University in Canada and completed B.Sc (Hons) in Electrical Engineering in 1948. He also did his MS in Mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950.

Kohli returned to India in 1951 and joined Tata Electric Companies and rose to become its Director in 1970. During this tenure he was responsible for the use of digital computers for power system design and control.

In September 1969, Kohli became the general manager of TCS. In 1994, he became deputy chairman of the company. In 1991 he actively worked to bring IBM to India as part of Tata-IBM.

Kohli was considered to be the father of the country's software industry and had pioneered India’s 'Technology Revolution' to help the country build a USD 100 billion IT industry during his tenure at TCS. He retired in 1999 at the age of 75.

Notably, among the many honours bestowed upon him, he was also felicitated with the Dadabhai Naoroji Memorial award in 2000 for his contribution to India's software industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Kohli death Faqir Chand Kohli death TCS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp