STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ED arrests Cox and Kings promoter Peter Kerkar in money laundering case

The arrest followed the questioning of the company's CFO and its internal auditor for almost a month.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Peter Kerkar, promoter of Cox and Kings, in an alleged money laundering case, in connection to the ongoing Yes Bank probe.

The arrest followed the questioning of the company's CFO and its internal auditor for almost a month.

In October, the ED had arrested Cox & Kings Group CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor of Naresh Jain, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with the Yes Bank case.

"CKG forged its consolidated financials, manipulating the balance sheets of overseas subsidiaries. The questioning has revealed that the companies submitted forged papers to get loan, which later on turned NPAs," an ED official said.

Yes Bank has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG).

Investigations also revealed that during the sanctioning, these documents were not crosschecked by Yes Bank and Rana Kapoor, the former cofounder of Yes Bank bypassing many norms.

"It was also revealed that CKG used fictitious customers to manipulate its sales numbers. During financial years 2015 to 2019, sales of Rs 3,908 crore via the web of fake and suspicious transaction," the official said.

"There are multiple irregularities detected in the balance sheet, which includes diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.

And it was also found that the CFO and internal auditor got Rs 63 crore worth property, without making any payment. All this was done without board approval and involvement of the promoter is not ruled out, " the official said.

The official added that his fresh statement will be recorded under PMLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cox and Kings Peter Kerkar Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp