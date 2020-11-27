STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold jewellery demand to decline 35 per cent in FY 2020-21: ICRA

The supply chain disruption and restrictions over movement of non-essential goods in April and May resulted in jewellery demand falling sharply by 74 per cent during the first quarter of FY21.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gold jewellery

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gold jewellery demand is expected to contract by 35 per cent in volume terms this fiscal, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and high prices, according to a report. Ratings agency ICRA said that the demand is likely to see a rebound in the second half of this financial year after a poor performance in the first two quarters.

"Changed consumer social distancing habits and limitations on social events will slacken the pace of recovery. We maintain a negative outlook on the gold jewellery retail industry, considering the over 35 per cent volume contraction likely in FY21," ICRA Vice-President K Srikumar said.

Gold jewellery demand fell sharply by 41 per cent during the fourth quarter of FY20, affected by the lockdown in the critical last two weeks of March. Srikumar observed that this was further widened by the country-wide shutdown of retail stores during the first few months of the current fiscal.

The supply chain disruption and restrictions over movement of non-essential goods in April and May resulted in jewellery demand falling sharply by 74 per cent during the first quarter of FY21. Sales linked to Akshaya Tritiya was lost and the sharp rise in gold prices further dented the consumer sentiments, he added.

He said that demand also remained weak in the second quarter, declining 48 per cent year-on-year with sustained rise in gold prices and extended lockdown in key metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai. "Retailers are now banking on the typically strong festive period and wedding season demand to ease the H1 FY21 pain. Accordingly, they expect the demand sentiments to rebound in Q3 and Q4 of this financial year. Expectations of a further rise in gold prices, shifting preferences towards gold as an asset class, better rural demand, are other factors supporting a demand revival," Srikumar added.

According to the ICRA report, despite continuing pandemic-related uncertainties, almost all retail showrooms have opened and footfalls have improved in the last 2-3 months following easing of lockdown. There is a shift in consumer behaviour affecting shopping habits as well as in consumer spending between product categories. Online sales still remain low at less than 5 per cent.

The revenue share of studded jewellery declined compared to last year, given the rising preference for gold jewellery amid the rapid increase in gold prices, while the share of exchange of old gold by customers increased in the current year, the report pointed out.

"The lending to the gems and jewellery sector, continues to remain cautious. However, the sector's long-term outlook remains favourable supported by cultural underpinnings, an evolving lifestyle, growing disposable income, favourable demographic dividend; and the growing penetration of organised sector," Srikumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA Gold jewellery Gold demand Gold jewels sales
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp