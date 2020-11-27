STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

#MakeAmazonPay: Global protest on anti-union practices at e-tailing behemoth

Activists around the world, including India, will come together on Black Friday (November 27) to protest against e-tailing behemoth Amazon’s anti-union practices. 

Published: 27th November 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A French Basque activist from 'Bizi' ('Live' in Basque) blocks an Amazon hub in Bayonne, southwestern France, Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activists around the world, including India, will come together on Black Friday (November 27) to protest against e-tailing behemoth Amazon’s anti-union practices. Protests will be held across the world, including in New Delhi and Hyderabad, under the #MakeAmazonPay banner.

Some of the organisations that have lent their support to the protests include Progressive International, Hawkers Joint Action Committee, UNI Global Union, 350.org and Greenpeace.

The movement, endorsed by Noam Chomsky, Cornel West and other eminent activists, workers and supporters around the world, will embark on a day of action with protests to demand that Amazon pays its workers fairly and respects their right to join unions, pays its fair share of taxes, respects small businesses and commits to real environment sustainability.  

Action will take place across Amazon’s global empire, including its supply chain in countries like Brazil, Mexico, US, UK, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Australia. 

“In India, Amazon is undergoing an antitrust probe, for its unfair practices with vendors. But its labour practices in India deserve equal scrutiny. Warehouses are the new-age sweatshops, relying on over-stressed and under-paid workers with few protections.

Today’s general strike in India shows that the people demand better than the government inviting yet more exploitation to the country by companies like Amazon, according to a press release from Progressive International’s India campaign lead.

‘Greenpeace with those who are fighting Amazon’s tricks’

“If governments like Modi’s refuse to, it will be this global movement that will Make Amazon Pay,” the Progressive International added.

In India, physical actions will take place in Delhi and Hyderabad, with online action around the country.

The Make Amazon Pay coalition will project its slogan onto Amazon facilities in four continents, with the first in Hyderabad, home to Amazon’s largest global office.

According to a recent survey, 80% of 1,003 respondents said Amazon needed to “listen to worker concerns about safety and workloads”, The Independent reported.

Also, 43% of people believed Amazon had not treated its workers fairly during Covid-19.

In July, Amazon was accused of using surveillance technology on workers to stop them forming unions and boost productivity, according to a research paper released by the Open Markets Institute.

According to the demands submitted to Amazon, instead of giving back to the societies that helped it grow, the corporation starves them of revenue through tax dodge.

“The $1.5 trillion corporation that is Amazon is only so because of a failed system that pushes short-term consumerism to the max, stresses out our planet and fuels inequality. While Bezos’ polluting billions stack up, Amazon workers take big risks with little reward. With a carbon footprint larger than many countries, Greenpeace stands in solidarity with all who are fighting to reign in Amazon’s excessive power and climate-wrecking practices,” Jennifer Morgan, ED, Greenpeace, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MakeAmazonPay Black Friday Amazon
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp