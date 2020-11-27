Piaggio set to kick off production of Aprilia SXR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday announced that it will soon start production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The scooter was showcased at the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida in February this year. The 160-cc BS-VI compliant premium scooter model is designed for the domestic market, and is expected to be launched in the country soon.

“We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and an unique,premium proposition for our discerning customers,” said Diego Graffi, chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India. “As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry.

With its innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance,” Graffi added. The SXR 160 comes with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) along with ventilated disk brakes and twin pots calliper hydraulic brakes. It is equipped with a high performance 160CC BSVI, three valve Fuel Injection clean emission engine technology, that produces high power and torque to provide a great riding experience, the company said in a statement.

Piaggio re-entered Indian market in 2012 with the launch of the iconic Vespa scooter. The company also plans to expand its dealer footprint. “To ensure convenience and an exceptional purchase experience for its distinctive customers, Piaggio India has in a short time established over 250 dealerships and it now intends to further expand to over 400 dealerships,” said Graffi.