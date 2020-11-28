STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PSUs find it difficult to meet capex target as finances dry up

The government has already cracked the whip asking all PSUs to achieve 75 per cent of capex spending by December-end and more than 100 per cent by March-end.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

industry

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-run companies, who are being pushed to meet capital expenditure targets in order to strengthen the country’s industrial growth which grew by just 0.2 per cent last September, are finding it difficult to meet deadlines given financial and project implementation constraints.

The government has already cracked the whip asking all PSUs to achieve 75 per cent of capex spending by December-end and more than 100 per cent by March-end. However, the chances of meeting the target are slim, say officials who attended the fifth of a series of meetings held at North Bloc on the issue.

A total of 10 PSUs from power, mines and atomic energy ministries who met finance ministry officials on Friday have managed to spend less than 40 per cent of the capital outlay of over Rs 61,000 crore earmarked for the year.

The problem for these PSUs is that besides being a year beset by the pandemic which has slowed down project implementation, they are short of cash. According to the chairman-cum-managing director of a power sector PSU “for several years we have been shelling out extraordinary dividend  pay-outs to help the government exchequer, some of us have also gone for share buy-backs, which has depleted our reserves.

”The chairman pointed out that even earlier this month a communique from the government asked  PSUs who normally pay a high dividend to “consider” paying dividend on a quarterly basis and the rest on half-yearly basis.

“These demands place cash flow problems for us, especially in a year when sales are slow and orders are few and far in between.” Several PSUs have been raising money and running expenses through a culmination of bonds and bank loans to pay for the capex plans which they have been told has to be substantially increased next financial year.

Higher dividends
Officials say that oil sector PSUs have been told to increase their capex from the current Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore next fiscal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSU Indian economy NDA government
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp