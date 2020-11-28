STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport fuel prices continue to climb up

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been unchanged since September 22, while diesel rates hadn’t been changed since October 2.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices continued to rise on Saturday, increasing for the eighth straight day since November 20.

Oil marketing companies hiked petrol prices by 24 paise a litre and diesel by 27 paise a litre on the day, bringing transport fuel rates in the national capital up to Rs 82.13 per litre and Rs 72.13 per litre respectively.

Over the past nine days, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 1.07 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 1.67.

Prior to the November 20 hike, petrol prices had been unchanged since September 22, while diesel rates hadn’t been changed since October 2.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are supposed to revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on international benchmarks and forex fluctuations.

However, this has not happened since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The recent 58-day hiatus in petrol price revisions and 48-day halt for diesel rates was preceded by another similar break between June-August and March-June.

