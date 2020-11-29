STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CAIT writes to PM Narendra Modi, alleges violation of FDI norms by e-commerce companies

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the Confederation of All India Traders claimed that 'big e-commerce companies having deep pockets are leaving no stone unturned in monopolising their business'.

Published: 29th November 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking "strong action" against e-commerce firms for alleged violation of FDI policy by them. It also sought setting up of an empowered regulatory authority to regulate and monitor the e-commerce business in India.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claimed that "big e-commerce companies having deep pockets are leaving no stone unturned in monopolising the e-commerce business and retail trade of India with their malpractices and violating FDI policy of the government and relevant laws and rules".

It further said that "despite making several complaints against them, so far no concrete action has been taken and therefore it has become a major roadblock for small businesses to conduct online business activities".

The traders' body claimed that various government authorities have failed to protect the sanctity of the policy and law of the government.

"Though the Ministry of Commerce has taken some initiatives to impress upon them to conduct their business activities under the purview of the law but these e-commerce companies have been avoiding the law on one pretext or the other," CAIT said in the letter.

The traders' body while "urging for strong action against e-commerce companies" also requested that an e-commerce policy should be announced immediately with an explicit provision of empowered regulatory authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAIT E commerce Narendra Modi Eretail FDI policy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp