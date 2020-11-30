STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS

The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty.

Published: 30th November 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DBS Bank India on Monday said customers of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which has now been merged with it, can continue to access all banking services, and interest rates on savings and fixed deposits are unchanged as of now.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has now been amalgamated with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, DBS Bank India said in a statement.

The amalgamation of LVB into DBS Bank India came into effect from November 27 under the special powers of the government and the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty.

The moratorium imposed on LVB was lifted from November 27, and the banking services were restored immediately with all branches, digital channels and ATMs functioning as usual.

"LVB customers can continue to access all banking services. The interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits are governed by the rates offered by the erstwhile LVB till further notice," DBS Bank said.

All LVB employees will continue to be in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms and conditions of service as under LVB, it added.

The Indian arm of Singapore's DBS said its team is working closely with LVB colleagues to integrate LVB's systems and network into DBS over the coming months.

Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services that have won multiple global accolades, it added.

DBIL Chief Executive Officer Surojit Shome said, "The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB's depositors and employees. It also gives us access to a larger set of customers and cities where we do not currently have a presence." He added that the bank looks forward to working with its new colleagues towards being a strong banking partner to LVB's client.

The bank said it is well capitalised and its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) will remain above regulatory requirements even after the amalgamation.

Additionally, DBS Group will inject Rs 2,500 crore (SGD 463 million) into DBIL to support the amalgamation and for future growth. This will be fully funded from DBS Group's existing resources.

DBS has been in India since 1994 and converted its India operations to a wholly-owned subsidiary, DBIL, in March 2019.

On November 17, a 30-day moratorium was imposed on the crisis-ridden LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) simultaneously placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBIL, a banking company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013, and having its registered office at New Delhi.

LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank that has run into rough weather during this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium.

The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-owned State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Reserve Bank of India DBS Group RBI
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp