STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Global air passenger traffic to dip by 66 per cent this year: Airlines' body

Domestic markets continued to outperform international markets in terms of recovery although most remained substantially down on a year ago.

Published: 01st October 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cancelled flights parked in Chennai airport

Representational Image. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By ANI

GENEVA: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has downgraded its traffic forecast for 2020 to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery as evidenced by a dismal end to the summer travel season in the northern hemisphere.

IATA now expects full-year 2020 traffic to be down 66 per cent compared to 2019. The previous estimate was for a 63 per cent decline.August passenger demand continued to be hugely depressed against normal levels with revenue passenger kilometres down 75.3 per cent compared to August 2019. This was only slightly improved compared to the 79.5 per cent annual contraction in July.

Domestic markets continued to outperform international markets in terms of recovery although most remained substantially down on a year ago. August capacity based on available seat kilometres was down 63.8 per cent compared to a year ago and load factor plunged 27.2 points to an all-time low for August of 58.5 per cent.

Based on flight data, the recovery in air passenger services was brought to a halt in mid-August by a return of government restrictions in the face of new COVID-19 outbreaks in a number of key markets. "Forward bookings for air travel in the fourth quarter show that the recovery since the April low point will continue to falter," said IATA in a statement.

Whereas the decline in year-on-year growth of global revenue passenger kilometres was expected to have moderated to minus 55 per cent by December, a much slower improvement is now expected with the month of December forecast to be down 68 per cent on a year ago.

Asia Pacific airlines' August traffic sank 95.9 per cent compared to the year-ago period, barely budged from a 96.2 per cent drop in July, and the steepest contraction among regions. Capacity dived 90.4 per cent and load factor shrank 48 percentage points to 34.8 per cent.

"August's disastrous traffic performance puts a cap on the industry's worst-ever summer season. International demand recovery is virtually non-existent and domestic markets in Australia and Japan actually regressed in the face of new outbreaks and travel restrictions," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"A few months ago, we thought that a full-year fall in demand of minus 63 per cent compared to 2019 was as bad as it could get. With the dismal peak summer travel period behind us, we have revised our expectations downward to minus 66 per cent," he said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IATA Air traffic COVID19 Airspace lockdown COVID lockdown
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp