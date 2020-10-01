STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multiplex operators zoom up to 7 per cent as cinemas to reopen from October 15

All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st October 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stocks of multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Thursday closed with up to 7.3 per cent gains after the Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines for opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Shares of PVR zoomed 7.30 per cent to close at Rs 1,301.55 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 14.99 per cent to Rs 1,395.

INOX Leisure shares rose by 6.12 per cent to settle at Rs 287.05 on the BSE.

During the day, it gained 17.63 per cent to Rs 318.20.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15, in areas outside the containment zones include cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

