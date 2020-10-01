Small savings rates kept unchanged

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to keep the interest rates of various small savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NCS), unchanged for the quarter ending December. Generally the interest rates on small savings schemes are reviewed every three months by the government.

This means that the PPF will continue to earn 7.10 per cent interest and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will earn 7.40 per cent as before. Similarly, post office time deposits will continue to earn between 5.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent interest depending on the tenure of deposits.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 by two months till November 30. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in an order said in view difficulties due to the pandemic, the date for furnishing the belated and revised return for Assessment Year 2019-20 is being further extended.