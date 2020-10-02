Car, two-wheeler manufacturers record large spike in demand during September

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showing signs of a quick recovery, carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers on Thursday reported double digit growth in their September sales figures.

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, said sales grew by 33.9 per cent year-on-year. MSIL’s hatchback sales grew 44.3 per cent year-on-year with more people opting for personal mobility due to the pandemic. Maruti’s utility vehicles sales rose 10 per cent to 23,699 units.

Hyundai Motor (HMIL) sold 50,313 units last month, a growth of 23.6 per cent y-o-y. Tarun Garg, director, Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL said, “We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments.”

Kia Motors achieved its highest-ever domestic sales since its Indian foray, at 18,676 units, while home-grown Tata Motors reported 162 per cent jump in PV sales.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said “The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan.” Mahindra & Mahindra saw 4 per cent increase in PV sales, while Honda Cars sales grew 9.7 per cent.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotorCorp registered record sales of 715,718 units—its highest in a single month in 2020, while Honda’s (HMSI) YoY domestic sales zoomed by 10 per cent. TVS Motor registered total sales growth of 14 per cent, while Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 24 per cent. But, the growth is also seeing a base effect since sales were low in September 2019.