STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Car, two-wheeler manufacturers record large spike in demand during September

MSIL’s hatchback sales grew 44.3 per cent year-on-year with more people opting for personal mobility due to the pandemic.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showing signs of a quick recovery, carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers on Thursday reported double digit growth in their September sales figures. 

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker, said sales grew by 33.9 per cent year-on-year. MSIL’s hatchback sales grew 44.3 per cent year-on-year with more people opting for personal mobility due to the pandemic. Maruti’s utility vehicles sales rose 10 per cent to 23,699 units.

Hyundai Motor (HMIL) sold 50,313 units last month, a growth of 23.6 per cent y-o-y. Tarun Garg, director, Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL said, “We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments.”

Kia Motors achieved its highest-ever domestic sales since its Indian foray, at 18,676 units, while home-grown Tata Motors reported 162 per cent jump in PV sales.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said “The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan.” Mahindra & Mahindra saw 4 per cent increase in PV sales, while Honda Cars sales grew 9.7 per cent. 

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotorCorp registered record sales of 715,718 units—its highest in a single month in 2020, while Honda’s (HMSI) YoY domestic sales zoomed by 10 per cent. TVS Motor registered total sales growth of 14 per cent, while Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 24 per cent. But, the growth is also seeing a base effect since sales were low in September 2019. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car sales in India MSIL Hyundai Motor
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp