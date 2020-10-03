Auto sales in Delhi pick up slowly after unlock rules

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With easing of lockdown norms, the sale of automobiles that nose-dived in national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic is slowly picking up. The sale of vehicles which was drastically dropped by 80 per cent in May has seen a 2.44 per cent rise in August in comparison to last year.

The sale of automobiles such as car, motor bike, three wheelers and heavy vehicles witnessed a drastic decrease in the national capital in last five months - between March and July. According to a data shared by the Federation Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), a total of 1,17,201 vehicles was sold between May and August. Of the total, 84,343 are two wheelers (motorbikes) , 2,369 three wheelers, 575 heavy vehicles and 29,941 are cars.

“From 24th March to April, the sale in the city was zero. The business picked up pace only from May,” said an automobile dealer. “In May, the sale had dipped by 80 percent but with the relaxations, the drop rate has decreased to 23.10 per cent. Since the unlock guidelines came in place, the sale of all modes of vehicles have increased except tractors.

We are witnessing a boost in the sale of vehicles every month. It is also interesting to see, that due to absence of public transport, people have started buying cars. In August, the car sale increased as compared to last year,” said a member of Automobile Association. A total of 10, 629 cars were sold this year in August, while it was 10, 376 last year.

This is the highest this year sale after January. Further, the automobile vendors and dealers said, the sales especially cars, motor bike and three wheelers will increase by end of October and November during the festivals. “It is good for automobile industry but the increase in the sale especially cars and bike will lead to pollution in the national capital,” said a transport official.