STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reduction in domestic gas price to hike losses for upstream companies: India Ratings and Research

The agency cited that a new gas pricing framework could benefit the upstream companies while the other sectors may face a low-to-medium negative impact.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Gas cylinder

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency India Ratings and Research has said that recent domestic gas price reduction on account of a substantial fall in the benchmark indices would significantly increase losses for upstream companies, while improving the profitability of end-user industries.

In industry parlance, upstream companies deal primarily in exploration of resources. According to the ratings agency, end-user industries, specifically city gas distribution (CGD), fertilisers and power are expected to benefit out of this move.

However, a new gas pricing framework could benefit the upstream companies while the other sectors may face a low-to-medium negative impact, cited the agency.

Recently, domestic gas prices were reduced to USD 1.79 per mmbtu for 2HFY21 from USD 2.39 per mmbtu for 1HFY21 on account of a substantial fall in the benchmark indices during 1QFY21. "The proposal outlines the Japan Korea mark-up (JKM) index to act as a floor while calculating domestic gas pricing," the agency said.

"Currently, the domestic gas prices are linked to low-priced international benchmarks such as the US, Canada, Russia and the UK, are reset bi-annually and follow these indices with a one quarter lag. Given that India is a net importer of gas, the domestic prices would more closely follow the spot LNG prices under the proposed regime, indicating parity in pricing for the major importing nations -- Japan, Korea, China and India."

On the other hand, it said the indices used in the current framework reflect prices of major exporting nations which have abundant gas reserves and thereby a lower cost of production than India's, keeping the profitability of gas producers in the country low.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic gas India Ratings and Research City gas distribution Gas suppliers
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp