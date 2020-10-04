STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India unlocks, but revival for MSMEs remains patchy

Majority of these firms yet to touch half of pre-pandemic level sales

Published: 04th October 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

MSMEs

MSMEs account for 30 per cent of GDP, 120 million jobs and 45 per cent of exports.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ashish Banerjee, director of Faridabad-based SSP Pvt. Ltd., a Rs 180-crore turnover maker of industrial dryers and dairy equipment, is a worried man. The homegrown rival to global giant Alfa Laval, is finding it difficult to complete orders and get payments. Machinery for plants in Vietnam and Egypt lie idle at SSP’s factory as these have to be sent along with teams of technicians who will set them up on site. “Orders worth more than Rs 100 crore can’t be completed as travel to these destinations is impossible now,” said Banerjee.

The domestic market is sluggish and selling machines to buyers has been tough. SSP is just one of tens of thousands of firms, mostly in the MSME sector, facing problems ranging from restrictions to low demand and credit issues, despite India going in for ‘Unlock 5’, the fifth tranche of a plan which promises to open more sectors to help India’s GDP get back its mojo after contracting by nearly 24 per cent in the April-June quarter.

A survey done by Care Ratings called ‘Unlock India - State of Business’, shows that while majority of large scale enterprises said they had reached at least 50 per cent of production compared to pre-Covid levels, a majority of medium, small and micro enterprises said they had reached less than half their per-Covid period sales. The patchy growth story where large firms have recovered faster, while smaller ones still struggle is at the root of the problem, say analysts.

MSMEs account for 30 per cent of GDP, 120 million jobs and 45 per cent of exports. Their revival could be the key to Unlock India’s success. “MSMEs are facing a time lag in pick up for demand … Many of them supply to larger firms who will increase their demand only when they reach full capacity,” said N R Bhanumurthy, Vice Chancellor of Dr B.R Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru.

“It’s true restrictions and credit flow remain concerns for many firms … but the government is helping out there by guaranteeing credit to MSMEs,” said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former Managing Director, State Bank of India. Despite schemes for guaranteeing and augmenting flow of credit to the MSME sector, the survey said 76 per cent of micro and 45 small and medium firms faced credit availability issues. However, September reported one of the fastest growth in Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) at 56.8. The Nikkei PMI calculated by IHS Markit, considers values above 50 as signifying growth in economic activity. “There is hope for the days ahead, we do see a positive trend,” noted Bhanumurthy.

Flipkart enables MSMEs surmount Covid-19 crisis

Homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart said that its six-day flagship event of the year— Big Billion Days Sale — which will commence October 16 will set a platform for millions of sellers, artisans, and brands to come together while also providing growth opportunities to MSMEs and sellers across the country. It has already onboarded several sellers and seeks to support them with insights in matters of product cataloguing, advertising and speed, the e-tailer said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSMEs
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp