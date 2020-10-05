Spicejet to launch non-stop flights connecting  Delhi and Mumbai with London from December 2020

By Express News Service

SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4, 2020, the airline said on Monday. With this, Spicejet has become India's first low-cost airline to operate flights to the UK.

These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK. The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “This is a huge milestone for us and I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly.”

He added, “While the last few months has been the worst-ever period for the global aviation industry battling the Covid pandemic, I am proud of the determination and resolve shown by Team SpiceJet."

Designated as an ‘Indian scheduled carrier’ to operate to the United Kingdom and the United States of America, SpiceJet had initially secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport from September 1 to October 23, 2020. Heathrow Airport had later extended the slots allotted to SpiceJet for the entire winter schedule.

The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at INR 53,555/- on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565. The one-way starting fare will be INR 25,555/- (GBP 270) on Delhi–London and Mumbai-London routes and INR 29,555/- (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

The A330-900 Neo can easily fly non-stop from India to major destinations across the world like New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, London, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Johannesburg, São Paulo amongst others.

From Delhi, the SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm (Local Time) on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) on the same day.

From Mumbai, the flight will depart every Monday at 12.45 pm (Local Time) and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) on the same day.

Flights from London to Delhi will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am (Local Time) the next day.

Flights from London to Mumbai will depart on every Sunday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am (Local Time) the following day.