STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Spicejet to launch non-stop flights connecting  Delhi and Mumbai with London from December 2020

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “This is a huge milestone for us."

Published: 05th October 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting  Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport starting December 4, 2020, the airline said on Monday. With this, Spicejet has become India's first low-cost airline to operate flights to the UK. 

These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK. The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “This is a huge milestone for us and I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly.”

He added, “While the last few months has been the worst-ever period for the global aviation industry battling the Covid pandemic, I am proud of the determination and resolve shown by Team SpiceJet."

ALSO READ | Global air passenger traffic to dip by 66 per cent this year: Airlines' body

Designated as an ‘Indian scheduled carrier’ to operate to the United Kingdom and the United States of America, SpiceJet had initially secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport from September 1 to October 23, 2020. Heathrow Airport had later extended the slots allotted to SpiceJet for the entire winter schedule.

The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at INR 53,555/- on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565. The one-way starting fare will be INR 25,555/- (GBP 270) on Delhi–London and Mumbai-London routes and INR 29,555/- (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

 The A330-900 Neo can easily fly non-stop from India to major destinations across the world like New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, London, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Johannesburg, São Paulo amongst others.

SpiceJet will connect Delhi with London twice-a-week and Mumbai with London once-a-week.

From Delhi, the SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm (Local Time) on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) on the same day.

From Mumbai, the flight will depart every Monday at 12.45 pm (Local Time) and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) on the same day.  

Flights from London to Delhi will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am (Local Time) the next day.

Flights from London to Mumbai will depart on every Sunday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) and arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am (Local Time) the following day.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Ajay Singh Airlines Aviation
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp