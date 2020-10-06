STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Express Expressions | ‘Over 45% of a car price goes to govt as taxes’

Then GST is between 40-50 per cent, depending on the size and engine capacity of the car, and registration taxes stand between 10-20 per cent.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Automobile industry

For representational purposes

By Kaveree Bamzai and Prabhu Chawla
Express News Service

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, auto sales in India is expected to witness a steep decline in FY21. Luxury car sales, which accounts for only one per cent of the total car sales, may take a bigger hit as its target customers are in a cautionary mode. On Monday, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India and Manohar Bhat, Head of sales and marketing, Kia Motors India spoke about impact of Covid-19 on the industry, high taxes, releif from the government, among other things, in a chat with author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai and Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director at The New Indian Express as part TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter.

“A large part of the price customers pay when buying a luxury car goes to import duty, registeration tax and GST. We are just one per cent of the total car sales volume but we contribute almost 10 per cent of the total revenue,” pointed out Dhillon. Currently, the import duty on compete built-up (CBU) cars in India is between 60-100 per cent. 

Then GST is between 40-50 per cent, depending on the size and engine capacity of the car, and registration taxes stand between 10-20 per cent. Let’s say, if one is buying a car worth Rs 1 crore, he might end up paying taxes in the range of Rs 65-70 lakh. For the locally manufactured ones, one ends-up paying 20 lakhs as taxes for a unit that is priced at Rs 50 lakh. “If this is not rationalised, we will not grow. The problem is not just tax. It is tax on tax,” said Dhillon. He added that high rate of taxes also impacts a company’s capability to export more from India.

“We have treaties with many countries. Export also has certain taxation. These are taxes which are higher in India as compared to many other countries. For example, export tax from Mexico is lower than xport tax from India,” the head of Audi India explained.

Korean carmaker Kia Motors, however, is happy with the response it has so far received in India. In its short one year journey, it has become a major player in the passenger vehicle segment with two big hits —Seltos and the recently launched Sonet. 

“We are confident about the medium term estimate we had about the Indian market. Short term could have been better but we are not complaining. The GDP is expected to degrow this year and auto sales is closely linked with it. The biggest question is when will the industry return back to the 2018 level,” asked Bhat. 

According to him, the government should look at demand stimulation at a more focued manner. “A cash incentive-based scrappage policy and tax rebate/relief on buying cars for a shorter duration can be helpful in improving sentiment,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Dhillon said in the luxury segment, most of the buyers are businessmen, who have been severely affected by the Covid-induced lockdown, and now buying car is not their first priority.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp