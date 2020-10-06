STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hefty dividend payouts derail energy transition

The global trend is that oil companies are slowly moving into renewables.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's ratings agency

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Large dividend declarations by state run oil companies have left them with little cash to diversify and invest in low carbon alternatives, Moody’s said on Monday.  

The rating agency added that while there has been significant investment in renewables by private and other state-run firms, the state-run oil companies have not been able to invest in this area. “The Indian government has also been extracting large shareholder payouts from its National oil companies (NOC) leaving little cash surplus for them to meaningfully invest in low carbon alternatives,” the rating agency said.

State-run oil explorer ONGC paid out a 140 per cent dividend in 2018-19, while it has already announced an interim dividend of 100 per cent for 2019-20. Similarly, Indian Oil paid a total of 92.5 per cent as 
dividend for 2018-19 and an interim dividend of 42.5 per cent for 2019-2020. 

The global trend is that oil companies are slowly moving into renewables. Nearly $9 billion will be invested by Norwegian state run firm Equinor. While French major Total plans to double its gross global renewable energy capacity to six gigawatts (GW) from just a year ago. Moody’s said that though India’s energy strategy aims to reduce its hydrocarbon imports by increasing use of renewables, “however, India’s consumption of fossil fuels, under its stated policies, will continue to increase and so will its imports of oil and gas until at least 2040.” 

India is the world’s third-largest consumer of oil.“Given that the country expects its consumption of oil and gas to continue to increase, the government is unlikely to authorize a meaningful change in the business model of its NOCs,” it said, adding “If the prices of oil and gas decline, following an accelerated or disorderly carbon transition, to such an extent that makes capital structures of these companies unsustainable, we expect the NOCs to rely on support from the government.”

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moody's energy transition
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp