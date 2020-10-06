STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
McDonald's to restart dine-in operations in Maharashtra after 6 months

The company has left no stone unturned to ensure a completely safe and hygienic experience for its employees and customers, it said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 06th October 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

McDonald's sign outside a restaurant.

McDonald's sign outside a restaurant. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Westlife Development, which operates McDonald's restaurants in the southern and western region in India, on Tuesday said it is re-starting the dine-in operations in Maharashtra after remaining shut for over six months due to COVID-19.

Last week, the Maharashtra government issued coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants that are set to re-open from October 5 with 50 per cent occupancy.

"After a six-month-long COVID-19 led lockdown on restaurants, Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, is all set to reopen its doors for customers in Maharashtra.

The company has left no stone unturned to ensure a completely safe and hygienic experience for its employees and customers," it said in a regulatory filing.

Saurabh Kalra, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald's India (West and South), said the dine-in operations in the state are opening after more than 6 months and the company is committed to making the experience completely safe, hygienic and special for its customers.

  Through its "Golden Guarantee platform", Westlife Development said McDonald's India West and South has put in place new processes that ensure that the food is prepared and served without being touched by bare hands.

  They also ensure contactless operations, frequent sanitisation, social distancing and usage of all required protective gears across dine-in, delivery and take-out channels, the company said.

Hardcastle Restaurants currently operates 315 McDonald's restaurants in 42 cities in the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

