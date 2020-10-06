Tanishq unveils new festive collection

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eyeing to encash on the upcoming festive season, Tanishq on Monday launched an exclusive collection for the festive season called ‘Ekatvam’.The collection is inspired by the theme of ‘Oneness’ and is a true confluence of India’s finest art forms, intricately knitted into one magnificent collection that brings alive the beauty of oneness.

As gold prices are soaring and customers are hesitant to spend, Tanishq is focusing on innovations and creating a light weight range of jewellery to serve the needs of the customers. “We are also experimenting, and we’ll see how it goes . We have tried to look at some material innovations, which we hope to launch as a pilot activity,” Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd. He said consumers prefer to spend within their budget when it comes to gold and Tanishq is aiming to offer a wide collection of jewellery to customers suitable for their range. Tanishq said that its new collection has been designed to attract customers during the festive season.