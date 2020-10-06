Vistara, Axis Bank launch co-branded forex card

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vistara and Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded forex card that can load up to 16 currencies.

The card has locked-in exchange rates and the cardholder will accrue 3 award points on Club Vistara for every USD 5 or an equivalent value spent, the airline said in a press release.

Club Vistara (CV) is the airline's frequent flyer program.

"Customers also get awarded 500 CV Points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up (for the forex card)," it said.

The forex card can load up to 16 currencies and has various emergency assistance services like loss of passport assistance through TripAssist and insurance cover of up to Rs 3 lakhs, the release added.

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We are proud to be the first Indian airline to offer a co-branded forex card.

It is also in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded brands to offer maximum choice and convenience to our customers."