STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

15th Finance Commission should decide on Andhra Pradesh's revenue deficit grant: Nirmala Sitharaman 

She asked the state government to discuss the issue with the 15th Finance Commission and let the latter decide.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Empowerment of Farmers at Income Tax Office in Vijayawada

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Empowerment of Farmers at Income Tax Office in Vijayawada. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Agreeing that the dispute raging between the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government over payment of revenue deficit grant for over five years now still remained unresolved, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, said it was for the 15th Finance Commission to take a call on the issue and not the Finance Ministry.

She asked the state government to discuss the issue with the 15th Finance Commission and let the latter decide. "It is unresolved. But its for the 15th Finance Commission to decide, not the Finance Ministry. I said this also to the state government when the Finance Minister met me," Sitharaman told a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening.

During his recent trip to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted a memorandum to the Centre stating that a sum of Rs 18,830.87 crore was still overdue in the form of revenue deficit grant to the state.

Post-bifurcation of the state in 2014, the Centre agreed to bridge the revenue gap but pegged the amount at Rs 4,117.89 crore for the financial year 2014-15 whereas the state government, citing a CAG report, claimed the amount was Rs 22,948.76 crore.

Even out of the Rs 4,117.89 crore, the Centre so far paid only Rs 3,979.50 crore, leaving a gap of Rs 138.39 crore, according to the state government. "I dont know about the amount and what is unresolved is something which the Ministry has to work, considering that it was based on the 14th Finance Commissions recommendations. The 14th FC's term is over. So it is an issue which has to be discussed," Sitharaman said, replying to questions.

Maintaining that she was not questioning the state governments claims on the issue, the Union Finance Minister remarked, "I dont know what kind of solutions I can offer.This is something which I have told the minister concerned who met me to speak about it."

She pointed out that the one-year report of the 15th Finance Commission has already come and was being implemented. "And, the 15th FC will give for the rest of the 4-5 years. You are talking about a recommendation of the 14th FC, so it has to be discussed," Sitharaman added.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh revenue deficit Finance Commission
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp