STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GDP growth likely to contract 9.5 per cent in 2020-21: RBI

In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus.

Published: 09th October 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus.

Das also said contraction in economic growth witnessed in the April-June quarter of the fiscal is "behind us" and silver linings are visible, and higlighted the uptick in manufacturing sector, and energy consumption, among others.

ALSO READ: RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent to support growth

According to him, inflation too is likely to ease to the target level in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The retail inflation (CPI), which the RBI factors in its monetary policy, has remained above 6 per cent in the recent months.

The government has tasked RBI to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, wit a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The governor said GDP is likely to contract by 9.5 per cent in the fiscal ending March 2021. Das also said growth is likely to pick up in the second half of the fiscal and enter into the positive zone in the January-March quarter. The spread of coronavirus and resultant lockdown had severely hit the economic activities in the country.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp