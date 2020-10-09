STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai receives over 1.15 lakh bookings for new Creta

Published: 09th October 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has received over 1.15 lakh bookings for all-new Creta across the country.

"The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company has already sold 58,000 units of the new version while the overall sales of the model since 2015 stands at over 5.2 lakh units.

Last month, the SUV recorded sales of 12,325 units thus continuing with a leadership position in its segment, Garg said.

The company's market share has grown to 26 per cent in the SUV segment in the January-September period driven primarily by Creta, he added.

The contribution of diesel trims in the SUV continues to soar at 60 per cent since its launch, Garg said.

"Owing to the blockbuster success of our super performing brands, the company's passenger vehicle market share in January-September period stood at 17.6 per cent," he noted.

