STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio waives post paid security fee to attract customers from rival networks

Jio offers up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar bundled in the postpaid connection.

Published: 09th October 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has waived security fee deposit for postpaid customers who switch to its network from rival mobile service providers, a company official said on Friday.

The company will offer the same credit limit to the customer what it offers to its existing subscribers, the Jio official said.

"Reliance Jio has now announced first-ever 'carry forward of the credit limit for postpaid customers of other operators joining Jio PostpaidPlus plans, at absolutely zero cost and without having to pay any security deposit," the company official said.

Jio offers up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar bundled in the postpaid connection.

"Postpaid users will be able to roll over their unused data to next month and can get on to the Jio network by messaging on a Jio WhatsApp number and uploading postpaid bills of existing operators," the official said.

Jio at present leads the Indian mobile market with over 39 crore mobile customers.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio jio Jio PostpaidPlus
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp