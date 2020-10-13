STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Joe Kuruvilla made Raymond Lifestyle CEO

Raymond’s Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar, will report to Kuruvilla. 

Published: 13th October 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Unilever executive Joe Kuruvilla has been roped in as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raymond Lifestyle, the flagship division of Raymond Ltd, which includes  textile and apparel business brands such as Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi. The company also has once of the largest distribution network in the country.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd. said, “We are charting a refreshed approach in our Lifestyle business as we emerge in the new normal. The strengthening of the management team with the addition of Joe Kuruvilla is an exciting development and in line with our commitment to invest in global talent to enhance the scale of our business.”

Kuruvilla has spent all his working career at Unilever PLC. Prior to joining Raymond, he was the vice president of digital transformation, media and e-commerce for east Europe at Unilever. Kuruvilla is an alumnus of Pune University, IIM (A) and Columbia Business School, New York. Raymond’s Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar, will report to Kuruvilla. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
joe kuruvilla Raymond lifestyle CEO
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp