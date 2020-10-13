Joe Kuruvilla made Raymond Lifestyle CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Unilever executive Joe Kuruvilla has been roped in as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raymond Lifestyle, the flagship division of Raymond Ltd, which includes textile and apparel business brands such as Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi. The company also has once of the largest distribution network in the country.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd. said, “We are charting a refreshed approach in our Lifestyle business as we emerge in the new normal. The strengthening of the management team with the addition of Joe Kuruvilla is an exciting development and in line with our commitment to invest in global talent to enhance the scale of our business.”

Kuruvilla has spent all his working career at Unilever PLC. Prior to joining Raymond, he was the vice president of digital transformation, media and e-commerce for east Europe at Unilever. Kuruvilla is an alumnus of Pune University, IIM (A) and Columbia Business School, New York. Raymond’s Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar, will report to Kuruvilla.