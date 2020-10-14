Startup Ather Energy to set up 135 public EV charging units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicle Startup Ather Energy will set up 135 public fast-charging stations across the country by the end of this year, according to a statement from the start-up on Tuesday. The company has already set up 37 fast-charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai and plans to install 6,500 charging points across the country by 2022

“Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and Chennai and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter,”said Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer.

The Ather Grid fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers, and can charge the Ather 450X for 15 km in 10 minutes. Ather Energy has already finalised setting up of 135 of these public charging stations.

The company added that the installation of the grid points will begin before the deliveries of its flagship 125 CC Ather 450X scooter from next month. Ather had said the deliveries will be done in a phased manner in Benagluru and Chennai first.