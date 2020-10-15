STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Court junks ED plea seeking to intervene in cheating case against cash-strapped Jet Airways

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against Jet Airways and its promoters Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal at MRA Marg police station.

Published: 15th October 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court here on Thursday rejected a revision plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a magistrate's order denying it permission to intervene in a cheating case against Jet Airways.

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against Jet Airways and its promoters Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal at MRA Marg police station.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by city-based Akbar Travels India, which accused the defunct airline and Goyals of cheating it of Rs 46 crore.

The ED too is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the severely indebted Jet Airways under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Last month it applied to a magistrate's court, seeking to intervene in the case of cheating that police are probing, but the court denied the agency permission.

The ED challenged the lower court's order, claiming it was probing money laundering allegations against the Goyals based on the same case.

However, the sessions court rejected the agency's revision plea, and also refused to stay the order.

The cash-strapped Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp