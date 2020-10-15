STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercedes-Benz sales slump 38.58 per cent for July-September quarter

The company said that the recovery is led by the new SUVs and going ahead, it expects demand to improve further.

Published: 15th October 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes

The famed Mercedes-Benz logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mercedes Benz on Wednesday reported a 38.58 per cent slump in July-September (Q3) sales at 2,058 units in India, as against 3,354 units sold in the same quarter last year.  The carmaker said it is witnessing a strong recovery since monthly sales in September reached pre-lockdown levels. 

The company said that the recovery is led by the new SUVs and going ahead, it expects demand to improve further. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are confident the upcoming festive season will deliver further momentum for the recovering our sales development.

We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback of the customers for our products is very positive.” SUVs remain the most preferred vehicles for Mercedes-Benz customers with a 48 per cent penetration in September 2020 sales, followed by sedans and AMG & Dream Cars. 

Volume drivers for the carmaker remain the highly popular GLC, GLE and GLS SUV  models, along with the C-Class and E-Class sedans. 

