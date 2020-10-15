Royal Enfield launches motorcycle personalisation programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield has introduced a new Make-it-Yours personalization programme in which consumers can now choose to personalize and accessorize their motorcycles, right at the time of purchase.

The Make-it-Yours personalization programme offers a 3D configurator using which customers can virtually choose different permutations and combinations of accessories between different colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking.

Once customers place the booking via the App, they will also get to know the delivery timeline of their motorcycle. The company said customers can also opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages through the App.

Vinod K Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield, said, "Royal Enfield understands this journey of self-expression, and has developed a seamless digital solution to enable this expression. With MiY, customers will have a 'little bit of them' built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalization, motorcycles will be custommade as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature."

In the first phase, MiY with the 3D Configurator will be rolled out on the Royal Enfield App, the company's website, and at over 320 Royal Enfield stores across the country. The 3-D Configurator solution will first debut on Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 models and will be rolled out to other models in a phased manner.

