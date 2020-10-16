STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Trade deficit narrows in September 2020, exports rise to USD 27.58 billion

Imports, on the other hand, contracted 19.6 per cent on the back of falling crude prices, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 2.7 billion compared to USD 11.67 billion last year in September.

Published: 16th October 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India's outbound shipments rose six per cent to USD 27.58 billion in September, when 
compared to USD 26.02 billion registered in September 2019, showed data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday.

The rise in exports was driven mostly by an increase in demand for petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and garments. In rupee terms, exports were Rs 2.2 lakh crore in September 2020, as compared to Rs 1.85 lakh crore in last year, registering a growth of 9.19 per cent. 

Imports, on the other hand, contracted 19.6 per cent on the back of falling crude prices, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 2.7 billion compared to USD 11.67 billion last year in September. Imports stood at USD 30.31 billion, the data showed.Thursday’s figures are in line with the provisional data released earlier.

According to Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA, the reasonably broad-based pickup in merchandise exports in September has come as a relief. "The pace of contraction in merchandise imports has eased, but significantly lags the performance of exports, suggesting continued concerns regarding the strength of 
domestic demand," she said. 

Major export commodities that have recorded positive growth include iron ore (109.65 per cent,readymade garments (10.22 per cent), rice (93.86 per cent), and pharmaceuticals (24.38 per cent). However, exports of cashew (- 44.25 per cent) and gems & jewellery (- 24.67 per cent) declined significantly last month. 

Oil imports in September were USD 5.83 billion which was 35.88 per cent lower compared to USD 9.09 billion in September 2019. Global Brent price (USD/bbl) has decreased by 34.08 per cent year-on-year in September. Data also showed that total exports were 21.32 per cent lower, while imports in April-September period were 40.06 per cent lower at USD 148.69 billion.

  • USD 125.25 billion: Total exports for April-September 2020-21

  • USD 23.44 billion: Trade deficit in April-September 2020-21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commerce Ministry India exports Trade deficit
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp