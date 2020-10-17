STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Biden win may throttle US oil production, push up prices to $55 a barrel

According to a Goldman Sachs research note, a Biden-Democratic party win would be “a positive catalyst” for crude prices.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The US Presidential elections could make things costlier for India in one way at least: crude oil.

While the summer’s record low prices helped India save over Rs 5,000 crore via cheap oil imports, analysts note that if Joe Biden wins, oil prices may start moving upwards again.

According to a Goldman Sachs research note, a Biden-Democratic party win would be “a positive catalyst” for crude prices.

“Headwinds to US oil and gas production would rise further under a Joe Biden administration, even if the candidate has struck a centrist tone,” the bank’s analysts believe.

Biden has taken a vocal stand against increased shale mining in the US, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) analysts say that a Biden administration could lead to more regulatory oversight and costs for the shale sector— not just a clamp down on production.

“Biden also says taxpayer costs can be recovered by repealing the generous tax bonanza that Trump granted US fossil fuels. Forecasts suggest that taxes could increase costs by as much as $5 per barrel,” MOFSL analysts noted.

Brent oil, which forms a large part of India’s crude oil basket, currently trades at $43 per barrel, and WTI crude at around $41 per barrel.

However, if President 

Donald Trump retains the Presidency, experts believe his pro-shale and pro-fossil fuel stance would essentially mean business-as-usual-keeping prices range-bound in the near term. However, a Biden-win might take WTI to as high as $55 per barrel.

India, in the midst of an economic crisis worsened by the Covid-19, has been fortunate on the oil prices front. While prices have recovered from their April lows of $16 per barrel, they remain nowhere close to the $60 per barrel level recorded at the beginning of this year.

The low prices have led to savings in import costs and higher taxes have funneled the gains into central and state government coffers-even as income from other sources has slowed to a trickle.

Higher crude prices would choke off this cash flow and weaken the already strained exchequer, unless governments decide to hike taxes. But, a win by the Democratic party might also lead to the opposite.

Biden has taken an opposite stance to Trump on the sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

“If sanctions are pulled off, they might re-emerge as significant oil exporters... This might put pressure on prices,” says MOFSL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden oil price oil import
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp