STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India’s manufacturing exports are declining big time, while raw material exports are going up

In contrast rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh managed to post positive figures for their export of manufactures ranging from garments to light engineering.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A classic colonial economy is one which exports mostly raw materials and imports finished goods. India during the first five months of the financial year – April to September -  saw a boom in its export of raw materials ranging from rice and cereals to iron ore. While all its big ticket manufacturing exports from gems and jewellery to garments and engineering goods shrank massively.

Though officially the government is tight-lipped, the trend has more than worried the Mandarins running India’s Udyog Bhavan which oversees the country’s trade affairs. “It’s worrying business. The fact is our big ticket items like gems and jewellery, ready-made garments, leather goods,  engineering products, electronics, have all contracted by between 15 -55 per cent,” said top officials.

Manufacturing besides adding value and fetching better returns, creates jobs, which is why India wants to push its share of GDP from 14 per cent to 25 per cent.

What has gone up is rice exports by 33 per cent, cereals by 98 per cent and iron ore by nearly 60 per cent. “The only big ticket manufacture which did well was Pharmaceuticals, quite understandably because of Covid,” said officials.

In contrast rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh managed to post positive figures for their export of manufactures ranging from garments to light engineering. Mistrust of China in the global supply chain is potentially positive for India, but till now that mistrust has led to increases in orders from its rivals, not for India. 

A popular export incentive scheme is being phased out in January and this is adding to Indian manufacturers worries. “The ball is in the Government’s court. They have to devise some assistance package. Our GST refunds get held up. Delays in shipment due to local lockdowns, delays in customs at ports etc., leads to exporters being labelled ‘risky’…,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO.

The problem has been looming for some time. Engineering exports fell 5.87 per cent in 2019-20, even before the pandemic , while textiles grew by just 2 per cent in FY 2015-19. “We have to work out a new system which incentivises exporters without violating WTO guidelines including taking a host of trade facilitation measures, which our rivals have adopted,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, a Member of the Board of Trade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian exports India imports Indian economy GDP
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp