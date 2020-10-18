STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jet Airways gets buyer in Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan but likely to fly next year only

Analysts warned of many challenges for the new owners but even if everything goes right, it could still take up to eight months to get the Jet planes back in the skies.

Published: 18th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai

Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly one-and-a-half years after it shut shop and admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Jet Airways finally found a buyer on Saturday.  The consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan are the new owners of the airline. 

The details of the offer made by Jalan-Karlock to acquire the airline have not been disclosed. Analysts warned of many challenges for the new owners but even if everything goes right, it could still take up to eight months to get the Jet planes back in the skies.

Jalan is a businessman with interest in diverse sectors ranging from real estate to mining. Besides India, he has investments in the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Uzbekistan. Kalrock Capital, founded by European entrepreneur Florian Fritsch, is a global firm operating in financial advisory and alternative asset management.

Experts feel joblessness in the aviation sector due to the pandemic and poor financial health of aircraft lessors will help the new owners cut costs. For passengers, the resumption of Jet’s services will mean competitive fares and more options on international routes.

Jet has lost most of its aircraft. To boot, its slots at major airports and traffic rights have been awarded to other carriers. The carrier owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to a group of banks led by State Bank of India and YES Bank. Overall, Jet is facing claims of around Rs 40,000 crore from various creditors including banks, suppliers and employees. Of this, the NCLT has admitted claims worth Rs 15,525 crore. 

Industry estimates suggest the new owners will have to spend around Rs 1,000 crore to acquire licence, get necessary manpower on board and lease new aircraft to start operations. At present, Jet has only six old aircraft in its kitty while it used to have 120 planes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways buyers IBC Code Jet Airways sale Jet Airways crisis
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp