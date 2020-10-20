STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Edelweiss raises Rs 6,600 crore, eyes new USD 1 billion realty fund

According to the group, the AMC is also planning to raise an alternative investment fund (AIF) of over $1 billion next year which will look to invest in Indian real estate assets.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Financial services major Edelweiss Group on Monday said that its asset management wing has managed to raise Rs 6,600 crore from global long term investors for an investment/lending fund which will lend to Indian companies and projects looking for capital. 

According to the group, the AMC is also planning to raise an alternative investment fund (AIF) of over $1 billion next year which will look to invest in Indian real estate assets. “This fund raise, amidst subdued economic climate, is a strong endorsement of the opportunities in the Indian alternative asset management space, as well as the robust and unique private debt platform of EAM,” the group said in its statement. 

Group chairman Rashesh Shah pointed out that $890 million is the largest fund raise that has been recorded this year by any Indian entity. He added that the fund raised by this Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund-III (ESOF), will go into companies that are not being served by the banks or NBFCs due to potential asset liability mismatches.

Edelweiss Asset Management’s (EAM) president and head Hemant Daga meanwhile, said that the platform is targeting a return of 16-18 per cent per annum for the seven-year fund. Among the investors for the fund are global long term investors such as pension funds and insurance companies, Daga said. 

The ESOF-III will be a sector-agnostic fund and EAM plans to commit up to 35 per cent of the $890 million corpus in the next year. “Banks and Mutual Funds have been receding from the structured credit space in line with global trends and the current dislocation has further accentuated the need for long-term flexible capital. This presents a huge opportunity for private debt players and it’s reassuring to note that the present market environment has not deterred investors,” Shah said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Financial services Edelweiss Group Alternative investment fund NBFCs
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp