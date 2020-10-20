STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Festive season increases booking, enquiries, says HMSI

In the new normal, many new customers are choosing personal mobility, especially two-wheelers over public transport, Guleria said.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it is witnessing an upsurge in bookings and enquiries with the onset of the festive season and announced saving offers of up to Rs 11,000 on retail finance of its brand of two-wheelers.

Honda 2Wheelers India has brought a bouquet of six offers with attractive savings going up to Rs 11,000 to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, the company said in a release.

"With the start of Navratri, we are witnessing increase in enquiries, bookings and test rides at the showroom. This festival, Honda is giving wings to its customers with increased affordability and attractive savings," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

In the new normal, many new customers are choosing personal mobility, especially two-wheelers over public transport, Guleria said.

Customers can avail finance from Honda's various finance partners like IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Tata Capital two-wheeler loans among others, HMSI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMSI Honda Motorcycle vehicle sales Festive season
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp