Electric vehicle maker Ather rolls out buy-back scheme, slashes prices 

According to CEO and co-founder of the company, Tarun Mehta, the buyback program is the first of its kind in the country’s EV segment and is aimed at accelerating EV adoption in India.

Published: 21st October 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make its e-scooters more attractive to customers, electric vehicle maker Ather Energy on Tuesday launched an assured buyback program for the Ather 450x model, revised its subscriptions plans, and also slashed prices for the Ather 450+. Ather Energy is guaranteeing a buyback price of Rs 85,000 at the end of three years for the Ather 450X. 

“We believe Ather Energy’s electric scooters are going to have a fantastic value for years and will keep improving with new features which we will roll out as over the air upgrades. And to strengthen that assurance we are announcing a resale guarantee,” said Mehta.

Ather’s subscription plans have also been revised and made more flexible in order to match the usage of the consumer.

The plans now offer four independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage, starting at Rs 125 per month.

The EV manufacturer said that it will expand also its scooter leasing services to more cities.

