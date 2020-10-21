STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc set to ramp up spending on voice capabilities, says survey

This spending is fuelled by high expectations since they aim to drive six per cent of their revenue through voice during this period, it added. 

Published: 21st October 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Job loss

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian companies plan to spend 2.6 per cent of their revenues on building voice capabilities over the next five years in order to fuel the next phase of growth, a Cognizant survey revealed on Tuesday. 

This spending is fuelled by high expectations since they aim to drive six per cent of their revenue through voice during this period, it added. 

“Whether digital or brick-and-mortar, businesses will have to pivot to voice to be heard by their customers in the present and future. While 15 per cent of respondents in India already have a formal voice strategy in place, another 58 per cent of businesses (regional average 50%) will join those ranks within the next 1-2 years,” said Manish Bahl, associate vice-president, Center for the Future of Work, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Cognizant.

A total of 1,400 marketing and IT executives across 10 countries in the region were surveyed.

According to the survey, Covid-19 has served as an inflection point for voice adoption, with 92 per cent of Indian respondents believing that the shift from “touch” to “voice” will only accelerate further.

70 per cent view voice as important or extremely important for their future. 

“Just like companies needed an internet strategy in the ‘90s, a search strategy in 2000, they now need a voice strategy,” Bahl added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cognizant
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp