SpiceJet starts operating flights on 62 new domestic and international routes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of 62 new domestic and international flights.

The airline will operate non-stop flights on the Ahmedabad-Muscat-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Muscat-Delhi sectors from October 21, 2020 under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

The agreement between the two nations comes even as several destinations continue to restrict flights from India due to high Covid-19 cases.

The other 58 new flights will be operated on domestic sectors, according to the airline.

SpiceJet added in its statement that it will be the first and only Indian carrier so far to launch flights on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector.

The airline is also introducing flight services on Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad,

Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-Kolkata-Kochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors.



The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options...We are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced.”

Last week, the airline said it had operated over 1,000 charter flights to repatriate 1.75 lakh passengers so far during the pandemic.