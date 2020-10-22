Flipkart opens 'Best Price' store in Tirupati

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Flipkart group's 'Best Price' cash-and-carry business on Thursday announced the opening of a new wholesale store in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to cater to the needs of kiranas and small businesses.

It is Best Price's 29thstore in the country where it is present in nine states,and serveskiranas, offices & institutions,and hotels, restaurants and caterersthrough a membership model.

The 56,000 sq.ft. store would createover2,000direct and indirect jobs, the group said in a statement. It would be a one-stop destinationoffering a wide assortment at competitive prices, the group added.