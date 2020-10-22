STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government relaxes onion import norms, to offload more from buffer stock

While Maharashtra’s popular Lasalgaon variety of big onions fetches a retail price of Rs 90-100 per kg, the Egypt and Iran consignments come at half the cost — Rs 40-50.

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: With onion prices going north because of heavy rains damaging standing crops in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Centre on Wednesday announced easing of its import norms till December 15. Parallelly, Tamil Nadu kept options open to supply onions through ration shops if needed.

While the retail cost in Chennai was over Rs 100 per kg, state Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju tapped the Farm Fresh network for now to sell the kitchen staple at a subsidised Rs 45 a kg.

India is already importing onions from Egypt and Iran. While Maharashtra’s popular Lasalgaon variety of big onions fetches a retail price of Rs 90-100 per kg, the Egypt and Iran consignments come at half the cost — Rs 40-50. The downside is the imported varieties aren’t as hot on the palate as the Indian ones. 

The Consumer Affairs Ministry said it will offload more onion from its buffer stock into the open market to contain the price rise.

An estimated kharif crop of 37 lakh tonnes is likely to start arriving in the mandis and soften prices, it added.

To facilitate its import, the ministry said, “the government has relaxed the conditions for fumigation and additional declaration on Phytosanitary Certificate (PSC) under the Plant Quarantine Order (PQ), 2003 for import up to December 15, 2020.”

In other words, fumigation will now be done after the consignment lands in India.

Sanjay Pingale, an onion trader at the Navi Mumbai mandi, said 40-50 containers of onion from Egypt and Iran are imported each week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion Price Onion Export
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp