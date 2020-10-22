STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JK Tyre shares zoom over 9 per cent after Q2 results

The renewed thrust on exports resulted in higher export sales of Rs 337 crore during the quarter

Published: 22nd October 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

JK Tyre

JK Tyre (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday gained over 9 per cent after the company reported an increase in revenue from operations in the quarter ended September.

The stock jumped 8.91 per cent to Rs 66 on the BSE. On the NSE, it gained 9.16 per cent to Rs 66.10.

The company on Wednesday reported that its revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,274.84 crore as compared with Rs 2,154.95 crore in the year-ago period. However, its consolidated net profit declined 34.59 per cent decline to Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal. "The company achieved higher sales on the back of economic recovery, more so in the automotive sector, which has taken place during the quarter. The company was well positioned to take benefit of this emerging opportunity," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

The renewed thrust on exports resulted in higher export sales of Rs 337 crore during the quarter, he added.

"Profitability improved significantly due to aggressive cost cutting, more particularly fixed costs. The company could achieve savings in interest costs due to its ability to reduce its working capital requirements," Singhania noted.

The company said its board has appointed Anshuman Singhania as Managing Director with effect from October 21, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JK Tyre Quarterly results BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp