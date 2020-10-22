PMFAI urges government to roll back Insecticides policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) has urged the Centre to repeal the related provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971 that bleed India of more than Rs 3,000 crore annually every year.

The association said that the policy, which allows import of readymade formulations without registering the technical grade pesticides, is robbing farmers’ of income and affecting the agrochemical industry.

“The technical grade pesticide is the main component of agrochemical and the one that carries any risk. Evaluation and registration of technical grade pesticide is key and should be the basis for granting registrations for imported formulations. This is followed by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and all over the world."

"If the technical grade materials of imported formulations are not registered in India, there is no way we can know the quality of technical used and whether it adheres to the registration guidelines. Not adhering to these guidelines, especially in terms of the impurities in technology that decides the quality of the formulation, can cause crop failures, residue problems in agricultural produce, and health hazards to farmers,” explained Pradip Dave, President, PMFAI.