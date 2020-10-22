STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Surviving Covid is the mantra, plan is ready to ensure we don't run out of cash: Alliance Airline

This comes as Airports Council International World estimates the airport industry will suffer a 60 per cent reduction in revenues, reaching an unprecedented loss of  $104.5 billion.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Surviving Covid-19 is the mantra of Alliance Airlines which has been reviewing its operation every two weeks to ensure the airline doesn't operate on losses, said chief executive officer C S Subbiah.

The Airline, which has turned a new leaf by reporting an operating profit of Rs 65.09 crore for the first time since its inception on April 15, 1996, has been struggling like other airlines due to the pandemic, said Subbiah, adding that the plan is to ensure the airline doesn't run out of cash. 

Currently, the airline is flying 77 flights. The flight from Chennai to Jaffna, which bridged the connectivity gap between the two cities after 41 years, has now stopped and Alliance  Air is looking for the Sri Lankan government's nod to open up the airspace to Jaffna and Palali, says Subbiah.

"Currently, we don't have any major plans and our aim is to survive the pandemic," he says. Interestingly, this comes as Airports Council International (ACI) World estimates the airport industry will suffer a 60 per cent reduction in revenues, reaching an unprecedented loss of  $104.5 billion. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that the airline revenue will be down at least 50 per cent ($419 billion compared to $838 billion in 2019).

Subbaih says Alliance Air has reported an EBITDA of Rs 482 crore, in a total revenue of Rs 1181.15 crore last year. These figures are for the fiscal year 2019-2020. The net profit of Alliance Air would have touched Rs 37 crore but for the adoption of the new accounting standard, which resulted in a net loss of Rs 201 crore. Interestingly,  the number of destinations has gone up to 61 from 55 in the last financial year. With the increased number of daily departures to 126 against  109 last year, the total number of passengers flown was 1.64 million, an increase of 2.5 percent with a seat factor of 73 percent.

While Alliance Air is on a cost-cutting measure to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic, Subbiah feels the festival season could help revive the dwindling fortune. But then Covid-19 uncertainty is worrying him. He says Tamil Nadu had seen a large number of cases earlier. Now the number of cases in Tamil Nadu is dwindling but the cases are rising in Karnataka. Even a large number of cases are reported in Andhra. "We are taking into all these while operating our flights," he says.

Interestingly, Subbiah feels Alliance Air will survive as they have the backing of Air India. "We have seen the worst now, it is time to fly ahead," he says.

Alliance Air has operated 30,649 flights to 61 destinations and 735  weekly flights in 2019-20, with higher utilization of aircraft and with one of the lowest aircraft to manpower ratio of 1:45 in the world. The airline has a young fleet of 18 ATR-72-600 aircraft with an average age of fewer than four years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Airline C S Subbiah Covid impact on airllines
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp