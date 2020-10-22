Tata Starbucks opens 200th store, adds new one at Amritsar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Starbucks on Thursday opened a new store at Amritsar taking the total number of its stores in the country to 200.

The new store at Amritsar is the first store in the golden city, said a statement. "Its entry into the city of Amritsar marks an important milestone that commemorates eight years in India and highlights the company's long-term commitment to growth in one of Starbucks fastest-growing markets globally," said Tata Starbucks.

"Opening the doors to our 200th store in Amritsar is a proud moment for our partners (employees)," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said. Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation and operates 200 stores in India across 13 cities.

Starbucks stores are operated by the JV and branded as Starbucks Coffee - "A Tata Alliance."