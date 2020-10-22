STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

To boost economic recovery, output-linked sops for seven-eight sectors on anvil

The government earlier announced the PLI scheme, which provides manufacturers cash support based on their production, for electronics and pharma sectors.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre is working on offering productivity-linked incentives (PLI) for manufacturing sectors ranging from telecom gear and automobiles to textiles soon, to boost economic recovery and attract fresh investment to make India a manufacturing hub.

“In the offing are about 7-8 sectors where the PLI scheme would be extended,” Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

The government earlier announced the PLI scheme, which provides manufacturers cash support based on their production, for electronics and pharma sectors. However, the PLI scheme will run for 5-7 years.

“It is meant to attract investment into sectors where we have competitive advantages and support industry recovery, but we realise that it cannot be forever,” said officials.

“We started working on the PLI scheme as a replacement for the Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme (MEIS), but have decided to make it more broad-based to help industrial recovery as well as encourage investment,” officials added.

India’s index of industrial production had contracted 8 per cent in August, while IMF forecasts the country’s economy may contract by as much as 10.3 per cent this financial year.

Since the pandemic, global supply chains have been relocating so as to reduce a single country risk.

Apple’s main contractors including Foxconn have been shifting their bases to India and Brazil. Under the incentive scheme, a number of sectors including telecom gear, automobile and auto parts, textiles, leather and solar cells, will be covered.

Officials further said that the cost of the MEIS which is being replaced by another scheme called Remission of duties and taxes on exported products, was about Rs 41,000 crore for the current financial year.

MEIS is being scrapped from December 31, as the US had challenged it before the WTO as it is not compliant with the global body’s rules.

This amount would now be diverted towards the PLI scheme. A section of analysts, however, feel even the PLI scheme may run foul of WTO rules, as it could be seen as an embedded subsidy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PLI scheme productivity-linked incentives
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp