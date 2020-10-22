STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE restructures units, appoints former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in key post

As per the restructuring, Zee will create an Integrated Revenue and Monetisation team, combining all the existing B2B revenue generating teams into a unified ecosystem.

Rahul Johri

Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to expand its presence in the content consumption market across genres in India and South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEEE) on Wednesday announced a strategic
restructuring of the organization in line with its ‘ZEEEE 4.0 Strategy’.

As per the restructuring, Zee will create an Integrated Revenue and Monetisation team, combining all the existing B2B revenue generating teams (linear advertising sales, digital advertising sales, distribution and B2B SVOD partnerships) into a unified ecosystem.

With this revised framework, the company aims to drive a more synergised monetisation engine that will deliver enhanced solutions to its clients, improve wallet monetisation, extend coverage to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and increase subscriber penetration across linear and digital formats.

Rahul Johri has been appointed as President – Business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated Revenue and Monetization team.

Rahul was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its first CEO for over four years.

Prior to BCCI, Rahul was associated with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years.

Zee said Punit Misra will take over as President - Content & International Markets, while Amit Goenka will take over as the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms.

All of them will report to Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company, Punit Goenka.

