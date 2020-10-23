Ashok Leyland eyes larger share in ICV segment, launches two new models

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To strengthen its presence in the Intermediate commercial vehicle(ICV) segment, Ashok Leyland on Thursday introduced two new trucks BOSS LE and BOSS LX.

According to Anuj Kathuria, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, ICVs are witnessing a faster revival in the industry and there is a spurt in demand. Eyeing a larger market share in the ICV segment, Kathuria said the new launches will further strengthen the company's portfolio in ICV segment.

“We have been steadily gaining market share in the ICV segment for the past eight years and our brand, BOSS, has been leading that growth. From 6% market share in FY12, we are now selling over 20% ICVs in the Indian market. With the new BOSS LE and LX, we have further improved on our USPs of higher fuel economy and durability, making it a compelling choice for ICV customers,” said Kathuria.

The two trucks are meant for a range of sectors like courier, poultry, white goods, agri-perishable, and e-commerce. The company said that customers can choose from two cabin options and expect multiple improvements over BS-IV technology like up to seven per cent higher fluid efficiency, up to five percent better tyre life, up to 30 per cent longer service interval and up to 5%lower maintenance cost. The two models will address the 11.1-tonne to 14.05-tonne GVW market and they start at Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

Customers can choose from multiple combinations - loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper.

“With this launch in our BOSS range, our offering is now one of the best in the market. ICVs are seeing a spurt in demand and this is the best time to introduce our proven I-Gen6 BS-VI technology in one of our best-selling brands in the portfolio. These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us achieve our vision of being in the Global Top 10 CV makers,” said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.